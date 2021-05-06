Seaman Middle School increasing security measures after rumors spread

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rumors of fights and drugs are circulating at Seaman Middle School however Principal Joshua Snyder said the school is not aware of specific use of drugs.

Snyder told families the school is “dedicated to maintaining a strong partnership with parents in our effort to provide the very best education for students.”

According to an email distributed to parents Tuesday, the school will be increasing safety measures. New measures include random backpack searches, increased use of school surveillance systems, using staff in the hallways and K-9 for searches.

The school told parents that K-9 dogs will be led by trained officers, and will not come in contact with students.

“We welcome this participation from our law enforcement partners and appreciate their help in sending a message that drugs and alcohol will not be tolerated in USD 345.“ Principal Joshua Snyder

Students and parents are being asked to report suspicious activity to the school authorities using “See Something, Say Something.”