Seaman Middle School sends eighth graders off in style

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Seaman Middle School is sending its eighth graders off in style.

They held a drive through graduation in the school parking lot Thursday evening.

“It makes me feel happy because I’ve gained memories through this school and saying goodbye to them brings a tear to my eye,” said student Jaden Gonzalez.

Teachers lined the sidewalks, waving and cheering for students as they passed by.

“The biggest connection that’s made with us is between our teachers and our students and they’re here in force to celebrate their students,” said USD 345 Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble.

Teachers also passed out flowers and diplomas to the students as well.