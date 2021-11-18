Seaman Middle School wrestling, Emporia daycare, identified by KDHE as clusters

KANSAS (KSNT) – A daycare in Emporia has been identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as a COVID-19 exposure location, effectively being designated a coronavirus cluster.

Home Daycare in Emporia has had seven coronavirus cases in the last 14 days.

KDHE did not specify whether the cases were diagnosed in adults or children.

Other clusters identified by KDHE include Brewster Place, a long-term care facility in Shawnee County, and the Seaman Middle School wrestling team. Brewster Place identified 12 cases in the last two weeks and the Seaman Middle School wrestling team had 14 cases, the last of which was diagnosed on Nov. 15.

Jefferson West Elementary School and Valley Falls Elementary School Second grade in Jefferson County were also classified as clusters by KDHE. Jefferson West has had five cases in the last two weeks and Valley Falls reported six cases in the last 14 days.

Pottawatomie County’s Good Samaritan Society Valley Vista, a long-term care facility, has identified 28 cases in the last 14 days. The last case was diagnosed on Nov. 10.

Both the Riley County Public Works, with six cases, and Riley County Schools, with 17 cases, have both been identified as clusters by KDHE.

Valley Heights Jr. High School in Marshall County has seen nine cases in the last two weeks.

There are currently 152 active clusters in the state of Kansas.