Seaman school board asking for public input after namesake discovered to be KKK member

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seaman School District is forming an “equity council” after the district’s namesake was discovered to have been a member of the KKK.

It was confirmed recently by two Seaman High seniors, Tristan Fangman and Madeline Gearhart. They published their discovery in an article in the school’s paper. The students received an anonymous tip, and then confirmed the connection with their own research.

On Monday, school board members addressed the fact that their namesake, Fred Seaman, was a member of the KKK almost 100 years ago.

“It was really shocking, the rumors had always been there but knowing it’s actually true and a figure who was pictured so greatly before this, it was really hurtful to hear,” said Fangman.

“I had heard the rumors initially, but I didn’t expect them to be true,” said Gearhart. “So that was kind of the shock factor.”

According to their research, Fred Seaman was even an authority figure in the Ku Klux Klan, known as an “exalted cyclops.” A teacher in the district called for the board to change the name after the connection was discovered, and said he already threw out all of his school gear with Seaman’s name on it. The president of the school board said they plan to continue the conversation next month.

“Last thing we want to do is be associated with anything like that,” said school board president James Adams. “We’re not about that, we’re not about that person, we’re not about what the whatever they were 100 years ago.”

They invited the public to come to the high school or attend the meeting via Zoom on December 7th, when they’ll hold the first meeting to talk about next steps for the district.