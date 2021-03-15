Seaman school board to create a committee to look into name options

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seaman school board agreed Monday to create an advisory committee to look into the district’s name.

This comes after student journalists in the school discovered the district’s namesake, Fred Seaman, was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. After the discovery, many people have put pressure on the district to change its name.

On Monday, the school board heard from many community members on both sides. Some argued if the district keeps its name, minority students won’t feel welcomed. Others agreed Fred Seaman’s history is bad, but they said changing the name would cost the district thousands of dollars and they would rather the money go elsewhere.

The school board will create an advisory board that will consist of parents, teachers, students and members of the public. They will look into the costs of changing the name, what their options are and what people in the community want.

The school board president, James Adams, said this won’t happen quickly.

“I have no expectation that anything we do, if we do, do anything will happen quickly,” Adams said. “I don’t think there is any chance that if this does get approved, that anything would happen overnight.”

There is no timeline for the committee at this time.