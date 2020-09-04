Seaman School Board decides fate of coach charged with sexual exploitation of minors

UPDATE: Seaman School Board fires teacher accused of child pornography

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seamen School District is holding a special board meeting at 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 to discuss the fate of a high school basketball coach who was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon with sexually exploiting minors.

Watch the meeting here:

The board will decide if they will terminate Jeff Pierce at Seaman High School.

Jeff Pierce was charged with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

On Thursday, Pierce plead not guilty to the charges. The FBI said Pierce would use social media accounts disguised as a female teenager to contact victims and ask for explicit photos or videos from minors.

Pierce is currently in federal custody and is being charged in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas.