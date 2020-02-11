Seaman school district begins working on new teacher contracts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seaman school board took the first step in teacher salary negotiations for next year.

In October, teachers told board members they deserved more pay. Teachers from other districts even came to show their support.

This year, the school board president said he doesn’t have major concerns about upset teachers.

“That pressure was a one time thing we’ve not experienced before,” said Fred Patton. “I don’t think anyone wants to repeat it so I think we are all going to work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Patton said next year he wants to focus on improving salaries for teachers that have worked in the district for a long time.