Seaman school district collects masks for summer activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students in Topeka need masks to take part in summer activities, according to local guidelines.

On Friday, the Seaman School District collected masks for its students and teachers.

The district’s Director of Communication, Candace Leduc, said summer activities are starting up and that it’s important they provide masks for the nearly 4,000 students and 600 employees that are in the district.

“We’re actually following the KSHSAA recommendations and those do recommend that participants in summer activities do wear a mask when able,” Leduc said.

She said the Seaman School District is planning to collect more masks near the end of summer for students and teachers to wear in the fall.