Seaman School District committee gives update on name change

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Seaman Namesake Advisory Committee revealed its next steps in the process at Monday night’s Seaman School District board meeting.

The committee was created in March of this year after students with the school newspaper uncovered the namesake’s connections to the KKK in October of 2020.

Michelle Stubblefield with the committee gave an update to board members, saying since the committee’s last meeting, they’ve laid a foundation on what’s expected of them and began to look at the challenges ahead of them.

It’s unknown how long the decision-making process could last or how much it would cost the district to change the name, but Stubblefield told the board the next step is a retreat the committee has scheduled for June 3 and 4. There, they’ll develop ways to engage the community and develop a timeline in moving forward.

Stubblefield said the process is going to be difficult work and the committee doesn’t take this opportunity lightly.