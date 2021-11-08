Seaman School District keeps name, removes references to founder

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Board of Education for the Seaman School District USD 345 voted Monday to keep the district’s name. This topic has been a discussion in the district for nearly a year now, after discovering that the district’s namesake, Fred Seaman, had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

The board voted 7-0 to remove any references of Fred Seaman from buildings within the district. District leaders referred to the resolution as “option C.” The Seaman community has seen a divide from this issue over the past year, so district leaders believe this is a common ground between the two sides.

The board also acknowledged its appreciation for the students who originally brought this issue to their attention. The “Rename Seaman Schools” Facebook page has also posted a statement about the decision. The page refers to itself as a student-led movement dedicated to changing the name of the schools. That statement can be viewed here.