MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - A K-State professor has recovered enough to get out of intensive care to return to isolation while battling coronavirus.

Andrew Smith confirmed to KSNT News Thursday morning he is back at home in Pottawatomie County with his wife and two daughters, who are also in quarantine after a family trip to London in early March. When they came home, Smith started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and his family took him to the emergency room.