TOPEKA (KSNT) — KSNT News spoke with Seaman School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble on Monday for the first time following his retirement announcement on Feb. 3.

Noble plans to retire in May after the conclusion of the school year. He says he isn’t retiring for good though, but instead is looking forward to a new opportunity.

“It’s an opportunity I would say for me right now to go full circle in a career that started with teaching and coaching and activities and sports and involvement in our school communities,” Noble said. “I’m going to have an opportunity to do that again.”

Noble says implementing the district’s five-year plan was one of his proudest moments on the job. The plan changed a lot, including how schools prepare students for college and the future.

KSNT News asked Dr. Noble if the pandemic or the name change conversation following the discovery that namesake Fred Seaman was a member of the KKK played into this decision — he says not at all.

Below is a timeline for the superintendent search:

Feb. 22 – March 1: A survey will be available here for the public to answer questions and leave comments as the Kansas Association of School Boards begins the new superintendent search.

March 9: KASB meets with focus groups, made up of community stakeholders, providing yet another opportunity to share input on the upcoming decision.

March 15: Completed applications are due to KASB.

March 17: Applications are screened by KASB and the screening committee shares a report with the board of education. The board president will then call the finalists and schedule interviews.

March 21-25: The board of education schedules interviews.

The search is intended to be wrapped up by April.



