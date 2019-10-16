Seaman school kids to eat thousands of apples for “crunch” competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local school district will be eating thousands of apples Wednesday. The Seaman School District is joining other schools in the state for a nine state “Crunch Off” Competition.

“We’re having a mix of some local apples and apples from far away because when you want 2,400 apples in one day that’s a lot of apples,” said Kaye Kabus, school nutrition director with the Seaman School District.

Kansas, Colorado, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming are taking part in the competition. The state that eats the most apple, per capita, Tuesday will be named the “Mountain Plains Region Crunch Champion”.

The Crunch event encourages healthy eating, supporting local agriculture and helping students gain a deeper understanding of the food system.