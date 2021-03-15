Seaman school officials to discuss school’s namesake from KKK leader at Monday meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seaman Board of Education is expected to discuss possibly changing the district’s name for the first time at its meeting Monday night. There have been calls from students for the district to change its name since it was discovered its namesake, Fred A. Seaman, was a leader in the Ku Klux Klan.

According to the BOE agenda, the board president will present plans for an advisory committee to engage the community in working through this discussion. According to the school board, members of the committee would be chosen based on the following criteria:

Being a representative of the school community through different capacities (students, staff, parents, alumni, community businesses and organizations)

Being respectful and solution-focused

Having a proven record for actively engaging in district initiatives and committee work

The advisory committee would provide the board with regular reports and compile all of the

information received from the community for the school board. Take a look at the proposal posted below:

The Seaman Board of Education meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Seaman High School gym. The meeting will be held both in-person and streamed on the district’s YouTube page.

This is a discussion item on the BOE agenda. The board is not expected to vote on the advisory committee at Monday night’s meeting.