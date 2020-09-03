Seaman Schools cancels press conference for teacher charged for child pornography

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A spokesperson for the Seaman school district said they will no longer have a press conference following the arrest of teacher Jeff Pierce.

Pierce was charged with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Originally the district was going to hold a press conference on Thursday following an announcement from the FBI.

On Thursday, spokeswoman Candace LeDuc said they will hold a special board meeting to be held on Friday at noon.

The board will act on a resolution of the termination of Jeff Pierce at Seaman High School.