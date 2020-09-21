Seaman Schools starts preschoolers full-time in classroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Preschool students in the Seaman School district are starting full-time learning in the classroom on Monday.

The students will remain in the same groups as much as possible to help with contract tracing if someone gets sick.

The students will have regular temperature checks and be as socially distant as possible.

“Classrooms of students by grade will stay in their self contained group of kids throughout the day so they will stay in their classroom, they will go to PE just in their group ,they will go to music just in their classroom,” said Rebecca Kramer with Seaman Schools.

The district is also asking parents to drive their kids to and from school if possible to keep as much free space on buses as they can. The district will add more grade levels to full-time in-person classes each week.