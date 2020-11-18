Seaman schools to move grades 7-12 online starting Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman Public Schools is moving middle school and high school students to remote learning until mid-January, according to Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, students at Seaman Middle School and Seaman High School will move to remote learning until Jan. 19. 2021. Pre-K and Elementary schools will remain in-person during this time but could move online if needed.

“Transitioning 7-12 grades to required remote will allow more substitute availability in our elementary schools while still keeping our younger students in their consistent on-site schedule; thereby, reducing childcare needs for our families,” Noble said. “COVID numbers in our elementary buildings are lower than our middle and high school buildings and we continue to follow the research indicating younger students need to be in schools.”

Athletic activities will continue as scheduled and 5-day meal packs will be provided Wednesday at Seaman Middle School free of charge for all remote students.

“These are not easy decisions to make as we work to meet the learning needs of our kids with the health and safety of our staff, students, and community a priority,” Noble said. “We truly appreciate the support and partnership of our school community in following safety protocols and mitigation strategies.”