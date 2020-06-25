Seaman students win state award for History Day documentary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Every year students at Seaman Middle School create a 10 minute video project for National History Day.

Students can choose any topic they want. It just has to fall under each year’s theme. This year’s was breaking barriers.

Four students chose to tackle some pretty big topics for their projects this year.

“We did a project on Rosie the Riveter and how that campaign during World War II kind of broke gender stereotypes in the workplace,” Rosalie Schneider said.

Which had a special meaning for her partner Kate Eckert, whose great grandmother was a Rosie herself.

Allie and Adyson wrote about Harriet Glickman, who wrote to the author of the Peanuts to create its first African American character.

“We talked just about the whole story of how Franklin became a part of the Peanuts and the struggles that they had to go through to put him in,” Adyson Cashman said.

Both group projects did so well in the regional and state competition for national history day projects, they made it all the way to nationals.

“It was definitely a surprise I think,” Schneider said.

The national competition is usually in Washington D.C. but it turned virtual this year because of the coronavirus.

After a year of working on their projects, the four students said they took a lot away from their research.

“The unemployment rate dropped down to the lowest it has ever gone down to and beforehand it was the highest ever so women working had really helped the economy,” Kate Eckert said.

“It’s just something you really wouldn’t think about but it’s really important to learn about and it’s really cool like if you do research, then you can find out about a lot of different things,” Allie Jones said.

Adyson and Allie’s documentary won the Kansas Outstanding Entry award.