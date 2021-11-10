Seaman superintendent happy to see kids back to school

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Seaman School District USD 345 Superintendent Steve Noble addressed mitigation efforts, concerns about moving inside more this fall, and the accomplishments of students in the school district.

Noble appeared with David George on KSNT and talked about issues facing the school district, including the topic of the name change.

The Board of Education for the Seaman School District USD 345 voted Monday to keep the district’s name. This topic has been a discussion in the district for nearly a year now, after discovering that the district’s namesake, Fred Seaman, had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.