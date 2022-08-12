AUBURN (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office released new information on Friday regarding a recent attempted burglary of an ATM machine in Auburn.

According to the SNSO, they have one suspect in custody: Trimaine M. Baker, 35, of Topeka. Baker was arrested on Aug. 11, the same day as the burglary. A second suspect, Michael E. Frink, 43, of Topeka, is a person of interest in the ongoing case. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frink is asked to contact Detective Julian at 785-251-2551 or jesse.julian@snco.us.

An attempted theft of an ATM machine took place at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn. At the time, the SNSO was calling on help from the community in finding the suspects responsible for the damage done to the ATM machine.