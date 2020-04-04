Search for missing truck driver’s body underway in Perry

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol are searching for a man who crashed into the Delaware River in Perry on Friday.

The Overland Park Police Department dive team was called to the scene for assistance after law enforcement located the truck in the water Saturday morning.

Officials say he was a truck driver who crashed into the guardrail around 11 a.m. Friday due to icy conditions on the road.

They began looking for the man after he could not be found following his trash truck route. Officials tell KSNT News that he typically stopped at the Casey’s off of Ferguson Road for lunch. He hadn’t come into the store on Friday though.

This is an ongoing story. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.