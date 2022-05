TOPEKA (KSNT) – The search for Topeka’s next city manager has reached the next stage.

The public input comment section was closed Friday. The city will be going through that feedback and providing the governing body with them.

Interim City Manager Bill Cochran stopped by the 27 News Morning Show Monday with the details. Cochran also discussed the Polk Quincy Viaduct project, as well as how demolition is coming along for the White Lakes Mall.