TOPEKA (KSNT) – The search is on for a missing catcher’s bag from Seaman High School’s baseball team.

A photo of what the missing bag looks like. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from administrators at Seaman High School requesting help locating a missing catcher’s bag that fell out on the road on Wednesday somewhere on the route from Seaman to Washburn Rural between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The bag may have fallen out due to a storage compartment malfunction with the baseball team’s bus.

The bag contained bats and gloves with a total value of $2,000, according to the SCSO. The route the bus took was re-driven, but the bag has yet to be found. If you have any information on the missing bag, contact Seaman High School at 785-286-8300.