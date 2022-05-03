GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is back at Milford Lake Tuesday looking for a missing swimmer after authorities were forced to suspend the search because of weather conditions on Monday.

Conditions on the water that were not conducive to the sonar equipment and dive team operations prevented teams from searching.

According to a press release, a man and woman walking near the shore of the lake on Sat., April 30, discovered a 55-gallon barrel that had been converted into a water vessel. The two got into the barrel, however, it began to float towards the main body of the lake.

At some point, the man attempted to swim to shore to get help. He has not been seen since. The woman eventually drifted to shore.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is working with Kansas Wildlife and Parks Division, Kansas Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division, Milford State Park Wildlife and Parks Division along with the Corps of Engineering Park Rangers.