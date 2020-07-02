Second alligator spotted on Manhattan trail

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A second alligator has been spotted on Linear Trail in Manhattan, according to a Manhattan Parks and Recreation Facebook post.

The alligator was spotted Thursday morning between S. Manhattan Avenue and Pecan Circle near wildcat Creek. It is still on the loose, according to the facebook post.

KSNT called Manhattan Reptile World to confirm whether or not the alligator could be one of the missing ones from their store. They have not responded at this time.

Authorities found the first missing alligator dead in a trap after attempting to capture it.

This is a developing story.