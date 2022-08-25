AUBURN (KSNT) – The second suspect in an attempted burglary of an ATM machine at an Auburn bank has been arrested.
According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Frink was arrested by the Topeka Police Department in connection to the attempted theft of an ATM machine on Aug. 11. Frink has been charged with the following:
- Conspiracy
- Flee and elude
- Burglary
- Criminal damage
- Theft
- Attempted theft
- Criminal damage over $25,000
The attempted theft of the ATM took place at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn. Deputies were able to arrest one suspect, Trimaine M. Baker, shortly after the original burglary.