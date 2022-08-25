AUBURN (KSNT) – The second suspect in an attempted burglary of an ATM machine at an Auburn bank has been arrested.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Frink was arrested by the Topeka Police Department in connection to the attempted theft of an ATM machine on Aug. 11. Frink has been charged with the following:

Conspiracy

Flee and elude

Burglary

Criminal damage

Theft

Attempted theft

Criminal damage over $25,000

A photo of the ATM the damaged ATM machine.

The attempted theft of the ATM took place at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn. Deputies were able to arrest one suspect, Trimaine M. Baker, shortly after the original burglary.