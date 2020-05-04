Second coronavirus death identified in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the second known coronavirus death in Lyon County.

The patient who died Saturday was a woman in her 70’s. This marks the second death caused by the novel coronavirus in Lyon County.

Contact investigations are ongoing and any identified close contacts have been quarantined at home and monitored for symptoms by Lyon County Public Health Staff.

Lyon County Public Health reminds you, if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. Do not visit in-person prior to receiving confirmation from that healthcare provider. Continue to follow all Public Health guidelines referencing COVID-19.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases in Kansas, click here.

Lyon County residents can stay informed by visiting our website at: https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/

