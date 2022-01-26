Second crash on busy Topeka street in 24 hours, traffic rerouted

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police responded to the second crash within 24 hours on Gage Boulevard in Topeka Wednesday.

Topeka police, firefighters and AMR all went to a two-car crash south of 21st Street and Gage Boulevard at 11:44 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. Only minor injuries were reported. Southbound lanes were blocked as of 12:00 p.m., according to a KSNT News reporter on scene. Drivers were taking a detour around the crash into neighborhood roads.

The first crash on Gage happened Tuesday night near 10th Street. A truck and an SUV hit each other head-on, closing the northbound and center lanes of traffic temporarily.

