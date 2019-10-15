Second Freddy’s restaurant opening in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A national restaurant chain is expanding in Topeka.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is building a second location in the capital city, local franchise owner Ron Oberg announced Tuesday morning. He said his first franchise store had enough positive feedback that he wanted to bring the food to more Topekans.

“Our proximity to Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center, Washburn University and neighborhood athletic facilities will make us a convenient lunch or dinner spot for guests,” Oberg said.

The new restaurant will open at 2135 SW Gage Blvd. after construction is completed. Building crews tore down an existing building to make a brand new, 2,628 square-foot restaurant. It will open right next to Asian Cafe, which closed in April.

Oberg said the store known for steakburgers, hot dogs, fries and frozen custard will be able to seat 80 guests and include a drive-thru.