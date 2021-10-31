Second Halloween during pandemic creates new common way to trick-or-treat

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Trick-or-treating is a Halloween tradition that has been around for years, but kids facing a second Halloween during a pandemic can get their treats another way. A concept called “truck-or-treating” is helping keep everyone safe.

First responders across Shawnee County held these events tonight. The Soldier Township Fire Department said last year was their first time holding a trunk-or-treating event. It was such a success that they decided to hold it again this year.

“This way, the candy is wrapped. It’s safe that way,” Rachel Frehe, a captain with Soldier Township Fire, said. “People get to stay in their own vehicles. It’s really quick. They just drive up and see us for a couple of seconds.”

The Topeka Police Department also teamed up with other local first responder agencies at Hummer Sports Park to celebrate Halloween together for the sixth year. Their hope is that this event brings them closer to the community.

“Just getting to understand law enforcement, firefighters and AMR in a positive light,” Gretchen Spiker, public information officer with the Topeka Police Department, said. “Often times we are responding to calls for service.”

The trunk-or-treating events are also helping keep everyone socially distanced.

“The drive-through aspect because of COVID just helps create some distance and so that’s a really great way that we can continue to do the event,” Spiker said.

The Topeka Police Department and Soldier Township Fire Department plan on continuing their Halloween traditions again next year.