TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tiger couple now calls the Topeka Zoo home.

The Topeka Zoo announced that a second Sumatran Tiger named Kinleigh-Rose, also known as Nisha, has been welcomed into the zoo’s family. She joins Thomas, a male Sumatran Tiger who arrived earlier this year, as part of a worldwide program to help the species reproduce.

“We know how integral our donors are to the work we accomplish within our own zoo, so it’s always sad to lose part of our extended family,” said Brendan Wiley, CEO of the Topeka Zoo. “It’s a powerful reminder that while our conservation efforts are challenging, we can help save species from extinction with help and collaboration.”

Kinleigh-Rose comes from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida, while Thomas was brought to the Topeka Zoo from his home in the Kansas City Zoo. Guests may be able to see the tiger couple in their habitat as early as this weekend.

The Topeka Zoo lost the last of its tigers late last year as they were sent to separate zoos around the world as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP).

“We are extremely patient when it comes to introducing carnivores,” said Shanna Simpson, animal curator. “Tigers are typically solitary animals in the wild, so we need to make sure we are abiding by recommendations from AZA and monitoring the cues from both Nisha and Thomas. We anticipate both tigers will be separate for some time, but there’s a good chance guests may see each in their own habitat soon.”

The Topeka Zoo has been a big part of the efforts to help Sumatran Tigers breed. Of the 72 Sumatran Tigers in AZA accredited zoos in North America, seven have been born at the Topeka Zoo.