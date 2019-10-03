Second person arrested in connection to Topeka bakery robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a man Thursday in connection to two August 2019 robberies.

Panderia Monterrey Bakery was robbed on August 28. The next day, officers responded to Ibannos Grill Food Truck on reports of another robbery. Witnesses said two men entered the food truck armed with handguns and left with money.

Victor A. Arellano, 21, was arrested Thursday in connection to both robberies. He faces two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of theft, and one count of aggravated assault, driving while suspended and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Javier A. Martinez, 29, was arrested on Aug. 30 in connection to the Ibannos Grill Food Truck robbery.