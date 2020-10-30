Second suspect arrested in Topeka murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced today he has filed criminal charges against a second suspect, Latrelle Sheneice Praylow, in relation to the homicide earlier this month of Christopher J. McMillon

On October 3, 2020, law enforcement was called to McMillon’s house at 311 SW Polk where a family member had found McMillon deceased after he had failed to appear at a youth basketball game. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered McMillon had been shot.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots at around 12:50 a.m. that morning. An investigation led police to believe multiple people were involved in the homicide.

Earlier this month, Tishara Moran was taken into custody and charged with murder in the first degree and aggravated robbery. Moran is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and her case is set for November 12, 2020.

Latrelle Praylow was located near Seattle where she was taken into custody. Praylow has now been charged with three felonies for her role in the homicide:

murder in the first degree

aggravated robbery

criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Her first extradition hearing is scheduled for November 2, 2020.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into this matter. Anyone with information related to these crimes should report that information to law enforcement immediately.