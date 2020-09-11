Second suspect in Geary County double homicide taken into custody in Kentucky

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nathaniel ‘Nook’ Roderick Holmes was taken into custody Wednesday in Radcliff, Kentucky on a Geary County warrant for two counts of first-degree murder.

Holmes was the second suspect involved in the double homicide of Dylan Spencer and Aaron Villarreal on May 7, 2020 at 805 W. 11th St. in Junction City.

The other suspect, Dontavion Wright, is currently in custody in Geary County.

Holmes is being held at the Hardin County Kentucky Jail awaiting extradition to Geary County.

His bond is set at $2 million.