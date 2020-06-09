Second suspect in north Topeka shooting arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police announced Monday the second suspect in a north Topeka shooting was arrested.

Michael D. Flores, 25, was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for involuntary manslaughter and aiding & abetting a battery, according to police.

Vincent D. Gonzalez-Rook was caught on May 13 and taken into custody in California.

On Friday, April 24, officers arrived to the 1200 block of Northeast Quincy Street on reports of a shooting. Topeka police said when officers arrived on scene, they found 26-year-old Joseph Hill outside of a home in the area suffering from life-threatening injuries. Hill later died.