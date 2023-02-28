TOPEKA (KSNT) – A second man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday shooting in Topeka.

Lonzell R. Lee, 40, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, Feb. 27 on aggravated battery charges, according to a media release from the department. Previously, Michael E. Moten II, 27, of Topeka, was arrested for criminal discharge of a firearm at a vehicle. Both individuals were transported to Shawnee County Department of corrections.

This stems from a shooting on Feb. 26 in the 3200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard. One person was found with non-life threatening injuries from being shot, according to TPD. Officers said two other victims showed up at a local hospital also with non-life threatening injuries.