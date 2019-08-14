Secret Service arrests ‘at least 1’ in Pottawatomie County identity theft, fraud cases

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Secret Service has made at least one arrest related to a string of identity theft cases first reported in Wamego.

Agents arrested at least one person in eastern Kansas who they said is “at least partially involved” in stealing and fraudulently using customers’ credit card information. Saint Marys Police Chief Derek Cid confirmed Wednesday morning that the Secret Service arrest solved a bulk of the cases countywide.

The identity theft incidents in July affected bank customers predominantly in Wamego. Cid said Saint Marys, also in Pottawatomie County, had a handful of credit card skimming reports.

We've heard some internet chatter today about customers concerned about fraudulent charges on their debit cards. As a… Posted by Bank of the Flint Hills on Sunday, July 14, 2019

The arrested suspect has not been identified.