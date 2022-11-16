MAYETTA (KSNT) – Things just got a whole lot bigger at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta.

The resort, owned by Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, has officially opened its new hotel expansion, which includes 74 new guest rooms and suites. It also opened a full-service spa that includes a dry sauna, massage rooms, hair and nail salon, and steam rooms.

The resort’s new wing includes three Topgolf Swing Suite bays with food and drinks service, a fitness center, an arcade, indoor and outdoor pools, an outdoor patio with video screens for sporting events or movies, plus additional meeting spaces.

“The expansion of the property is part of the company’s strategy to add more entertainment options and be a destination for people of all ages. We have always strived to provide entertainment and great service to our guests, however with the addition of these new and exciting amenities, we will be recognized as the most memorable and rewarding entertainment destination in the Midwest.” Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Extensive improvements began with expansion in 2018 when Prairie Band added a new lobby bar, a Kapi coffee bar, and the Embers Bar & Grill as well as extensive improvements to the casino.