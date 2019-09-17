Select group of Washburn students receive competitive worldwide fellowship

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eight students at Washburn University were chosen as 2019 Millennium Fellows out of over 7,000 applicants across the world.

According to a press release from Washburn, the Millennium Fellows are undergraduate students who show exemplary leadership on sustainable development-related projects that advance the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their respective communities.

They are selected by the Millennium Campus Network and the United Nations Academic Impact as part of their joint Millennium Fellowship program.

“These students came together in a partnership between Learning in the Community, the Washburn University Honors Program and the Washburn University Leadership Institute to apply to become Millennium Fellows through the Millennium Campus Network,” said Lauren Edelman, interim director of the Washburn University Leadership Institute. “This was a very competitive process and our students were eight of 1,092 students selected from 1,209 campuses across 135 countries – making Washburn one of the 20 U.S. universities and the only school in Kansas.”

The students selected as the first class of Millennium Fellows from Washburn are as follows:

Emily Gile – Senior from Newton, Kan., studying elementary education

Brooklyn Wiens – Senior from Hillsboro, Kan., studying psychology

Anna-Marie Lauppe – Senior from Fowler, Kan., studying psychology

Emma Staats – Senior from El Dorado, Kan., pursuing integrated studies

Dylan Babcock – Sophomore from Lincoln, Kan., studying accounting

Cecelia (Marie) Caraccilo – Junior from Lansing, Kan., studying accounting

Sydney Frantz – Sophomore from Topeka, Kan., studying mass media

Hannah Kirby – Sophomore from Lansing, Kan., in communication studies

As part of the Millennium Fellowship, they will participate in a semester-long leadership development program to improve their student organizing, partnership building, and community impact skills.

“I am engaging in this project because I feel like during my three – going on four – years at Washburn many at the university have put a lot of effort into me. This is my opportunity to return good to the community,” said Anna-Marie Lauppe, Washburn University Millennium Fellow, senior psychology student. “In many ways, the Millennium Fellowship is my undergraduate education and experiences at Washburn coming full circle. I started my freshman year doing a Campus Action Project for my Leadership 100 class, I also started working with Topeka Habitat for Humanity through LinCBonner Scholars, and I am now working with the U.N. as a Millennium Fellow. It seems like a natural launch as I look to pursue my master’s degree in psychology at Washburn University.”