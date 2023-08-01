TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released the details of a crash that happened Monday involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

At 9:10 a.m., a 42-year-old man was driving a 2022 Chevy pickup truck north in the left lane of I-35 south of Emporia. A 64-year-old man was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck south in a single lane of a construction zone, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The 42-year-old left the roadway, hit construction signs and drove into opposing traffic. The driver of the semi-truck swerved into the northbound lane and was sideswiped by the Chevy. The driver of the Chevy continued north and hit a barrier wall, damaging two sections, according to KHP crash logs.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the KHP crash log. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.