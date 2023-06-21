GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – State troopers say a man was hospitalized after his semi rolled onto its side near Junction City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) state in their crash logs that around 4:30 a.m. on June 21 a Kenworth semi tried to take an exit off of I-70 at the 311 exit in Geary County. The semi was traveling too fast and rolled onto the driver’s side.

The driver of the semi, a 50-year-old Plevna man, received minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.