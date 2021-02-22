Semi driver gets reckless driving citation for crash that hospitalized minor

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Brown County deputies issued a reckless driving citation Sunday to a semi-truck driver after a crash that injured a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies went to a crash reported around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 75 near 130th Road. A semi struck a 2002 Ford Focus belonging to a Missouri woman. The family in the Focus took a juvenile passenger in the car to Hiawatha Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the crash, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation for reckless driving to the semi driver, and cleared the scene.

