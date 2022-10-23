TOPEKA (KSNT) – A semi driver pulled over shortly before his trailer caught fire in Shawnee County.

The fire started after the driver noticed smoke coming from the rear end of the trailer he was pulling east on I-470 at milepost 179. The driver also stated that smoke was coming from the driver side of the trailer around midnight Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

(Photo Courtesy/Savannah L Broadus)

By the time the driver pulled over and came to a stop, the tires were on fire along with the trailer. The driver separated the truck from the trailer so that it would not catch fire.

The driver, 64, of Texas, was left with no apparent injuries.



