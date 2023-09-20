GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Motorists can expect traffic delays on I-70 in Geary County due to a semi-truck on fire that caused a large grass fire, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

The fire was caused when the brakes on the semi-truck caught fire and fully engulfed the truck in flames. As of 1:35 p.m., Geary County police officers and KHP troopers are on scene directing traffic, according to the KHP.

Motorists planning on using exit 306 westbound will need to use exit 307 as an alternate route, according to the KHP.