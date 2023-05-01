DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a semi-truck crash in Douglas County that left one person injured.

George Diepenbrock with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told KSNT 27 News that the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. Monday, May 1 near the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and N 1800 Road. The sheriff’s office and the Kansas Highway Patrol are on scene.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The semi-truck was loaded with a 9,500 gallon tank of propane which was not damaged in the crash.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route as law enforcement have closed North 1800 Road in the area between Kansas Highway 10 and East 800 Road while they work to remove the semi-truck.