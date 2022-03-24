EMPORIA (KSNT) – A flipped truck on the Kansas turnpike took two days to remove after bad weather prevented righting the load on the southbound ramp in Emporia.

Crews worked through high winds and cold temperatures to right a flipped semi-tractor-trailer. (KSNT Photo/Michael K. Dakota)

Kansas Highway Patrol’s Lt. Dave Hundley, Troop G, told KSNT the semi-tractor-trailer hauling strawberries went off the shoulder of the southbound exit ramp and flipped on Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m. Officials delayed removal until Wednesday for safety reasons. A section of the southbound ramp was closed as crews worked through the day to clean up the debris and right the truck.

The KHP reported it was an injury crash but no one was taken to a hospital.

The semi was eventually towed away Wednesday evening.