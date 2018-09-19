Semi-pro basketball team Topeka Sizzlers bounces back

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Former KU Basketball star Calvin Thompson has come from Kansas City to put together a semi-pro basketball team right here in the capital city. Back in the 80's a team with the same name played in Topeka for four years, but this team is starting a new chapter.

Calvin Thompson used to play basketball at KU and was part of the famous '86 final four team. Now he's coming back to the court, and coaching the Topeka Sizzlers.

"We're brand new. I actually played for the original Topeka Sizzlers, but we were in a different league in the CBA, the continental basketball association. Now we're coming back in the American Basketball Association, the ABA with the red white and blue balls," Thompson said.

Thompson said it's his love of the game that made him come back.

"I've wanted to stay in the game. I said if I want to stay in the game I wanna do things my way, so although Topeka isn't Kansas City, this is my home so I'm back here," Thompson said.

Jordan Newby used to play basketball at Topeka West High School. When he heard about the Sizzlers, he was stoked to get back into the game.

"Just excitement, just giddy all over, jumping around the house, getting all excited. Trying to get ready for it, calling everybody and telling everybody about it, and getting prepared," Newby said.

He's confident that with Coach Thompson leading the team, it will be a great season. Not only does he think it's a good opportunity for him, he thinks the city will benefit too.

"Oh yeah it will be great for Topeka, just exposure for people from Topeka and bring something to Topeka to kind of hype up the town, you know"

The team starts practice next month and their first game is on December 8th on the road against Saint Joe. You can find a complete schedule of their games and a link to buy tickets here.