TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has closed an on-ramp on a Kansas highway in Shawnee County.

Around 2 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) responded to a semi truck rolled over at K-4 and US 24, according to the KHP. KHP spokeswoman Candice Breshears told KSNT 27 News only one vehicle was involved, and no injuries were reported.

The eastbound ramp is currently closed, but traffic can still get around the area, according to KHP.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.