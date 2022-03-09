UPDATE: Topeka Metro KDOT tweeted at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday that the overturned truck on the westbound ramp had been cleared and the road reopened.

TOPEKA (KSNT) -Emergency crews are have responded to a single-vehicle rollover, and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists a semi-tractor trailer has rolled over on the westbound ramp near US Highway 24 and NE K4 Highway in Topeka.

Emergency crews are have responded to a single-vehicle rollover, and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is warning motorists a semi-tractor trailer has rolled over on the westbound ramp near US Highway 24 and NE K4 Highway in Topeka. (KSNT Photo/Ryan Butler)

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Topeka Metro KDOT is reporting that the westbound ramp onto U.S. 24 is closed due to the crash. Motorists are being encouraged to find another route. Authorities could not say how long the ramp will be closed.

