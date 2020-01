TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are clearing up the scene of a crash after a semi slid off the road just south of Topeka.

It happened around 6 p.m. Friday when the driver hit a patch of ice on a bridge near U.S. 75 and Topeka Blvd. Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver slammed through the concrete barrier and crashed into the median area.

The driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital. They’re both expected to be ok.